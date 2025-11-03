ICAI Opens Registration For CA January 2026 Exams Today At icai.org; Check Dates, Fees, And How To Apply

Official website

ICAI CA January 2026: Registration for the ICAI CA January Exam 2026 will open today, November 3, 2025, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Candidates can apply on the official website at icai.org if they want to register for the January 2026 exam for final, inter, and foundation courses.

Direct link to official announcement

ICAI CA January 2026: Important dates

Last date to submit online exam forms (without late fee): November 16, 2025

Last date to submit online exam forms (with late fee of ₹600 or US $10): November 19, 2025

Application correction / change of exam city or medium: November 20 to 22, 2025

ICAI CA January 2026: Exam Dates:

Final Course Exam

- Group 1: January 5, 7, and 9, 2026

- Group 2: January 11, 13, and 16, 2026

Intermediate Course Exam

- Group 1: January 6, 8, and 10, 2026

- Group 2: January 12, 15, and 17, 2026

Foundation Course Exam: January 18, 20, 22, and 24, 2026

International Taxation–Assessment Test: January 13 and 16, 2026

Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Exam: January 9, 11, 13, and 16, 2026

ICAI CA January 2026: Application fees

Intermediate Course Examination

For Indian Centres:

- Single Group / Unit (All except 2): ₹1500

- Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹2700

For Overseas Centres (excluding Thimphu & Kathmandu):

- Single Group / Unit (All except 2): US$ 325

- Both Groups / Unit 2: US$ 500

For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres:

- Single Group / Unit (All except 2): ₹2200

- Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹3400

Final Course Examination

For Indian Centres:

Single Group: ₹1800

Both Groups: ₹3300

For Overseas Centres (excluding Thimphu & Kathmandu):

Single Group: US$ 325

Both Groups: US$ 550

For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres:

Single Group: ₹2200

Both Groups: ₹4000

Foundation Course Examination

For Indian Centres: ₹1500

For Overseas Centres (excluding Thimphu & Kathmandu): US$ 325

For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres: ₹2200

Other Examinations

International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT–AT): ₹2000

Insurance & Risk Management (IRM) Technical Exam: ₹2000

Late Fee

For Indian / Thimphu (Bhutan) / Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres: ₹600

For Overseas Centres: US$ 10

Note: Candidates can pay the fee through VISA, MASTER, or MAESTRO Credit/Debit Card, Rupay Card, Net Banking, or BHIM UPI.

ICAI CA January 2026: Steps to apply

To apply for the ICAI CA January 2026 exam, candidates can take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: To register for the ICAI CA January 2026 exam, visit the link on the home site.

Step 3: To log in and submit, enter your credentials.

Step 4: Complete the application and pay the test price.

Step 5: Examine the form and send it in.

Step 6: Get the page of confirmation.

Step 7: Save a copy of it for later use.

Candidates are advised to visit ICAI's official website for further information.