ICAI Opens Registration For CA January 2026 Exams Today At icai.org; Check Dates, Fees, And How To Apply

ICAI CA January 2026: Registration for the ICAI CA January Exam 2026 will open today, November 3, 2025, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Candidates can apply on the official website at icai.org if they want to register for the January 2026 exam for final, inter, and foundation courses.
Direct link to official announcement
ICAI CA January 2026: Important dates
Last date to submit online exam forms (without late fee): November 16, 2025
Last date to submit online exam forms (with late fee of ₹600 or US $10): November 19, 2025
Application correction / change of exam city or medium: November 20 to 22, 2025
ICAI CA January 2026: Exam Dates:
Final Course Exam
- Group 1: January 5, 7, and 9, 2026
- Group 2: January 11, 13, and 16, 2026
Intermediate Course Exam
- Group 1: January 6, 8, and 10, 2026
- Group 2: January 12, 15, and 17, 2026
Foundation Course Exam: January 18, 20, 22, and 24, 2026
International Taxation–Assessment Test: January 13 and 16, 2026
Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Exam: January 9, 11, 13, and 16, 2026
ICAI CA January 2026: Application fees
Intermediate Course Examination
For Indian Centres:
- Single Group / Unit (All except 2): ₹1500
- Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹2700
For Overseas Centres (excluding Thimphu & Kathmandu):
- Single Group / Unit (All except 2): US$ 325
- Both Groups / Unit 2: US$ 500
For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres:
- Single Group / Unit (All except 2): ₹2200
- Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹3400
Final Course Examination
For Indian Centres:
Single Group: ₹1800
Both Groups: ₹3300
For Overseas Centres (excluding Thimphu & Kathmandu):
Single Group: US$ 325
Both Groups: US$ 550
For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres:
Single Group: ₹2200
Both Groups: ₹4000
Foundation Course Examination
For Indian Centres: ₹1500
For Overseas Centres (excluding Thimphu & Kathmandu): US$ 325
For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres: ₹2200
Other Examinations
International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT–AT): ₹2000
Insurance & Risk Management (IRM) Technical Exam: ₹2000
Late Fee
For Indian / Thimphu (Bhutan) / Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres: ₹600
For Overseas Centres: US$ 10
Note: Candidates can pay the fee through VISA, MASTER, or MAESTRO Credit/Debit Card, Rupay Card, Net Banking, or BHIM UPI.
ICAI CA January 2026: Steps to apply
To apply for the ICAI CA January 2026 exam, candidates can take the actions listed below:
Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in, the official website.
Step 2: To register for the ICAI CA January 2026 exam, visit the link on the home site.
Step 3: To log in and submit, enter your credentials.
Step 4: Complete the application and pay the test price.
Step 5: Examine the form and send it in.
Step 6: Get the page of confirmation.
Step 7: Save a copy of it for later use.
Candidates are advised to visit ICAI's official website for further information.