 ICAI CA September Result 2025: Final, Intermediate, And Foundation Results To Be Announced Today; Here’s When And Where To Check Scores
ICAI CA September Result 2025: Final, Intermediate, And Foundation Results To Be Announced Today; Here's When And Where To Check Scores

ICAI will announce the CA September 2025 Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exam results today, November 3. Final and Intermediate results will be declared at 2 PM, while Foundation results are expected around 5 PM on icai.nic.in.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
article-image

ICAI CA September Result 2025: The Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exam results for the September 2025 session will be announced today, November 3, 2025, by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The CA Foundation results will be made public later in the evening, at approximately 5 p.m., while the CA Final and Intermediate results will be presented around 2 p.m.

Examinees can view their results on the official ICAI websites, icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org. They must log in with their roll number and registration number in order to view the scorecards.

Official notification

ICAI CA September Result 2025:  Important dates

CA Final Exam 2025

Group 1: September 3, 6, and 8

Group 2: September 10, 12, and 14

CA Intermediate Exam 2025

Group 1: September 4, 7, and 9

Group 2: September 11, 13, and 15

CA Foundation Exam 2025

September 16, 18, 20, and 22

ICAI CA September Result 2025:  Steps to check the result

By following these easy procedures, candidates can view their results:

Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in, the ICAI's official website.

Step 2: From the homepage, click the link to the CA September 2025 results.

Step 3: Next, input your login information, including your roll number and registration number, and submit.

Step 4: The ICAI CA September 2025 results will now show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the 2025 ICIA CA results and print them out for your records.

Direct link to check the ICAI CA September 2025 result

ICAI CA September Result 2025: Qualifying Criteria

A minimum of 40% on each paper and an overall score of 55% on the Foundation test and 50% on the Intermediate exam are required for candidates to pass the ICAI CA exams. Only when both of these conditions are met will passing be announced.

ICAI CA September Result 2025:  What's next?

As soon as the outcome is announced, the revaluation and verification procedure will start. Students will receive a "Pass with Distinction" if their overall grade is 70% or higher. Candidates may reapply in the following exam cycle if they fail any one group. For individuals who intend to participate in the ICAI Campus Placement Drive, the findings are very important.

