UPSC IES, ISS 2024 Registration Begins at upsconline.nic.in; Check How to Apply

Representational image |

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the official UPSC IES and ISS 2024 notification seeking applications. According to the notice, interested individuals can apply for UPSC IES, ISS 2024 through the official website at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

Candidates have until 6 pm on April 30 to submit their UPSC IES and ISS applications. The application rectification window will run from May 1 to May 7.

The UPSC IES, ISS exam is scheduled to begin on June 21 at various exam centres throughout the country. Before completing the application form, applicants need to register on the commission’s website using the One Time Registration (OTR) platform.

18 Posts for Indian Economic Service

30 Posts for Indian Statistical Service

1) Age Limit:

A candidate must be at least 21 years old and not older than 30 on August 1, 2024, meaning that they must have been born between August 2, 1994, and August 1, 2003, to be eligible to apply for the UPSC IES, ISS 2024.

2) Educational Background:

Applicants must hold a postgraduate degree in Economics, Applied Economics, Business Economics, or Econometrics from an accredited university in order to be considered for the Indian Economic Services.

Applicants for the Indian Statistical Service must hold a master’s degree in statistics, mathematical statistics, or applied statistics from an accredited university, or a bachelor’s degree with statistics, mathematical statistics, or applied statistics as one of the subjects.

Step 1: Visit UPSC’s official website - upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for and choose the “Online Application for Various Examinations”.

Step 3: From the list of examinations, pick “Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2024” as your preferred exam.

Step 4: In the new window, complete the application form.

Step 5: Upload all required papers and pay the fees as requested.

Step 6: Review and submit the UPSC IES/ISS 2024 application form.

Step 7: Download and print a copy of the UPSC IES/ISS 2024 application form submitted for future reference.

All candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 200, Except for female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability applicants who are excused from paying a fee,