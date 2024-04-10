 UPSC IES, ISS 2024 Registration Begins At upsconline.nic.in
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification for the UPSC IES/ISS 2024 examination. Interested candidates can apply on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
article-image

Date and Deadline:

The last date for applications is April 30, 2024.

Online applications can be submitted until April 20, 2024, by 6 pm, as stated in the official notification.

Vacancy Details:

Indian Economic Service: 18 positions

Indian Statistical Service: 30 positions

Educational Qualifications:

For Indian Economic Service: A Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics is required.

For Indian Statistical Service: A Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects, or a Master's degree in the mentioned subjects is required. 

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years old as of August 1, 2024.

Birthdates should fall between August 2, 1994, and August 1, 2003.

Application Fees:

The application fee is Rs. 200.

Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempt from the fee.

Payment can be made at any State Bank of India branch or through online methods such as Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card, UPI Payment, or Internet Banking.

Visit the UPSC’s official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Look for and click the “Online Application for Various Examinations” section.

Select “Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2024” as your preferred exam.

New window will appear, and complete the application form as prompted.

Upload all the required papers and pay the fees.

Review and submit the UPSC IES/ISS 2024 application form.

Download and print a copy of the UPSC IES/ISS 2024 application form submitted for future reference.

Aspiring candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification on the UPSC website for detailed information and instructions regarding eligibility criteria, examination pattern, and other important updates related to the UPSC IES/ISS 2024 examination.

