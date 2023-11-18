UPSC IES ISS 2023 Interview Schedule Out; Know How To Download

UPSC IES ISS 2023 Interview Schedule Out | ANI

Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Indian Economic Service – Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023.

According to the official notice, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the IES/ISS Examination, 2023 with effect from Monday, December 18, 2023. The personality test will be conducted in two shifts - forenoon from 9 am and afternoon from 1 pm.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

How to download

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the IES/ISS interview schedule 2023 link

The interview schedule will appear on the screen

Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference

