UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 Released: Download Now!

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has unveiled the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023. As of November 17, 2023, aspiring candidates can access the admit card until December 3, 2023, via the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Scheduled to take place across India from November 26, 2023, the examination will be conducted in two sessions. The forenoon session is set from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the afternoon session will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

To enter the venue for UPSC IFS Main 2023, candidates must carry the printed e-admit card and the specified original photo ID. Entry closes 30 minutes before each exam session begins.

How to Download UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023

Candidates eager to download the admit card can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. Locate and click on the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required details and click submit.

4. View and verify the admit card details on the screen.

5. Download and secure a hard copy for future reference.

For additional information and updates related to the examination, candidates are encouraged to visit the official UPSC website.