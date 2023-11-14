UPSC IFS Main 2023 Admit Cards To Be Out From November 17 At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC IFS Main 2023 Admit Card To Be Out From November 17 At upsconline.nic.in | Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination on November 26, 2023. The e-Admit Cards for admitted candidates will be available for download on the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in) starting November 17, 2023.

No paper Admit cards will be issued for this examination. Candidates are required to read the "Important Instructions to the Candidates" appended with the e-Admit Card carefully.

UPSC IFS Mains exam 2023 shifts:

The Forenoon Session will be from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Afternoon Session from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.

Guidelines before entering exam hall:

Entry into the venue will close 30 minutes prior to the start of each session.

Candidates are not allowed to bring valuables, mobile phones, watches, or banned items into the examination premises.

Only e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs, and other specified items are allowed.

Possession or use of mobile phones, electronic devices, or any other incriminating material is strictly prohibited and may result in disciplinary action.

Candidates should bring a black ballpoint pen for entries in the Attendance List.

Candidates must produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allocated venue for the examination.

Failure to present the e-Admit Card will result in the candidate being barred from the examination.

Additionally, candidates must carry a Photo ID card, the number of which is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, during each session.

The UPSC's notification provides comprehensive guidelines for candidates, ensuring a smooth and disciplined conduct of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 notification for admit card | UPSC

Steps to download the IFS Main Exam 2023 e-admit card:

Visit the official UPSC website at http://upsconline.nic.in.

Search for the "E-Admit Card" section on the homepage.

Then find and click on the link specifically for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2023.

Enter login credentials, like registration number, date of birth.

Once logged in, locate the option to download your e-admit card. Download the file and take a printout for future reference.

Verify the details on the admit card.