 UPSC Geo Scientist Interview Schedule 2023: Interviews Start On Nov 20
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC Geo Scientist Interview Schedule 2023: Interviews Start On Nov 20

UPSC Geo Scientist Interview Schedule 2023: Interviews Start On Nov 20

Union Public Service Commission releases interview schedule; Geo Scientist interviews begin November 20, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
ANI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has unveiled the interview schedule for the Geo Scientist Examination 2023. Personality tests scheduled to commence on November 20, 2023. Geo Scientists can access the detailed schedule by downloading the PDF document from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Interview Date and Timing

The interviews are scheduled to run from November 20, 2023, through December 7, 2023, in two shifts, with sessions starting at 9 AM and 1 PM.

The UPSC has further emphasized that e-Summon Letters for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will soon be accessible on the Commission's website. Candidates are advised against requesting changes to the allocated interview date and time, as such requests will not be entertained.

For those seeking to download the UPSC Geo Scientist Interview Schedule 2023, the process is simple:

1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the "Interview Schedule: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023" link.

3. A new page will open, displaying the interview schedule PDF.

4. Download the PDF document and ensure you keep a copy for reference.

Candidates are encouraged to stay updated on any developments regarding the UPSC Geo Scientist Interview 2023 by visiting the official website upsc.gov.in.

Read Also
UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve List Out, Check Details
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: 'Students From India See Ireland As Rewarding,' Says Barry O'Driscoll, Education In...

FPJ Exclusive: 'Students From India See Ireland As Rewarding,' Says Barry O'Driscoll, Education In...

MU Introduces Four-Year UG Courses For Non-Autonomous Colleges

MU Introduces Four-Year UG Courses For Non-Autonomous Colleges

Centre Starts Rs 80,000 Worth Scholarship For North East Students

Centre Starts Rs 80,000 Worth Scholarship For North East Students

UPSC Geo Scientist Interview Schedule 2023: Interviews Start On Nov 20

UPSC Geo Scientist Interview Schedule 2023: Interviews Start On Nov 20

Manipur: Churachandpur Schools Shut Down Amid Kuki Students Organisation's 48-Hour Protest

Manipur: Churachandpur Schools Shut Down Amid Kuki Students Organisation's 48-Hour Protest