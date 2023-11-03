UPSC Geo Scientist Interview Schedule 2023: Interviews Start On Nov 20

ANI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has unveiled the interview schedule for the Geo Scientist Examination 2023. Personality tests scheduled to commence on November 20, 2023. Geo Scientists can access the detailed schedule by downloading the PDF document from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Interview Date and Timing

The interviews are scheduled to run from November 20, 2023, through December 7, 2023, in two shifts, with sessions starting at 9 AM and 1 PM.

The UPSC has further emphasized that e-Summon Letters for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will soon be accessible on the Commission's website. Candidates are advised against requesting changes to the allocated interview date and time, as such requests will not be entertained.

For those seeking to download the UPSC Geo Scientist Interview Schedule 2023, the process is simple:

1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the "Interview Schedule: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023" link.

3. A new page will open, displaying the interview schedule PDF.

4. Download the PDF document and ensure you keep a copy for reference.

Candidates are encouraged to stay updated on any developments regarding the UPSC Geo Scientist Interview 2023 by visiting the official website upsc.gov.in.

