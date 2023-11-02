 UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve List Out, Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve List Out, Check Details

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022: Reserve List Out, Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list. Those who took the examination can access the reserve list at the official website - upsc.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list. Those who took the examination can access the reserve list at the official website - upsc.gov.in.

On May 23, 2023, the result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination for the year 2022 was announced. It proposed the selection of 933 candidates for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS, and certain other Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B' against a total of 1,022 available positions.

According to the official notice, the commission has now recommended 89 candidates, including 65 General, 7 EWS, 15 OBC, 1 SC and 1 ST, to fill up the vacant posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2022. 

Steps to check the reserve list:

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list link.

A fresh PDF document will become available for candidates to review the list.

Download the page and retain a physical copy for future reference.

Read Also
UPSC CSE Main Result 2022 Reserve list Out at upsc.gov.in, Direct link here
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VITEEE 2024: Applications Open For VIT's BTech Entrance Exam

VITEEE 2024: Applications Open For VIT's BTech Entrance Exam

From NITIE To IIM Mumbai: Director Manoj Tiwari Chronicles The Remarkable Journey

From NITIE To IIM Mumbai: Director Manoj Tiwari Chronicles The Remarkable Journey

"Students Were Hesitant To Join Us..", Says IIM Mumbai Director Mr. Manoj Tiwari

"CAT Is Low Scoring Exam, Concentrate On Strengths": 2015 Topper Renjith Joshua

APSC Mains Result 2023 Declared: Assam PSC CCE Main Results Out

APSC Mains Result 2023 Declared: Assam PSC CCE Main Results Out