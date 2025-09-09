 UPSC Geo Scientist Interview Timetable 2025 Released; Details Here
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025 interview timetable. The recruitment effort intends to fill 24 positions in Category I and 61 in Category II.

UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025 interview timetable on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The interview call letter will be available on upsc.gov.in in due course. The recruitment effort intends to fill 24 positions in Category I and 61 in Category II.

According to the notification, eligible applicants' personality tests (interviews) will take place from September 23 to 26 in two shifts, at 9.00 a.m. and 1.00 p.m. The main exam scores were announced on July 24, 2025. The main examinations were held on June 21 and 22, 2025.

UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The key dates for this recruitment are:

1. Notification date: 04-09-2024

2. Last Date to apply: 24-09-2024

3. Correction window: 25-09-2024 to 01-10-2024

4. Preliminary exam date: 9th February, 2025

5. Main Exam date: 21st & 22nd June, 2025

6. Admit Card date: 31-02-2025 to 09-02-2025

7. Interview Schedule date: 23-09-2025 to 26-09-2025

UPSC Geo Scientist Interview 2025: How to download the call letter?

To view the call letter, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Geo-Scientist Mains interview call letter link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the UPSC Geo Scientist Interview 2025 call letter will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the call letter and take a printout of the same for further reference.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) for applicants will be made accessible shortly and may be accessed from the Commission's website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.gov.in. No request for a change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) allocated to the applicants will normally be considered.

