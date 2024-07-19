UPSC Files Case On IAS Officer Puja Kedkar For Allegedly Forging Her Identity

IAS trainee Puja Khedkar | File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has taken strict action and has registered a case against a candidate, Puja Dilip Kedkar, for allegedly forging her identity to appear in the Civil Services Examination 2022. An investigation revealed that Kedkar had fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit by changing her name, father's and mother's name, photograph, signature, email ID, mobile number, and address.

According to UPSC rules, every candidate is allowed six attempts to clear the exam, except for OBC, PwBD candidates who can appear nine times. However, Kedkar allegedly flouted these rules, prompting the UPSC to register a case against her.

The commission has initiated criminal prosecution by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the police authorities and has issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for cancellation of her candidature and debarment from future examinations.

UPSC

The UPSC emphasized its commitment to conducting examinations with the highest possible order of due diligence and fairness. "We stringently adhere to our Constitutional mandate and conduct all processes, including examinations, with the utmost fairness and strict observance of rules," the commission said in a statement.

This move by the UPSC sends a strong message to candidates who attempt to cheat the system. The commission has ensured the sanctity and integrity of all its examination processes, and this action reinforces its commitment to fairness and transparency.