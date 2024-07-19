IAS Puja Khedkar Row: FIR Filed Against Controversial Trainee Officer; UPSC Issues Show Cause Notice

Puja Khedkar | File

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued a statement on Friday saying it has taken a series of actions against controversial trainee IAS Puja Khedkar.

An FIR has been filed against Puja, and the UPSC has also issued a show cause notice for the cancellation of her candidature from the Civil Services Exam - 2022 and to debar her from future exams.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, Washim police visited trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's residence for questioning. The investigation is being handled by the Pune Crime Branch.

Khedkar was supposed to present herself before the Pune Police and provide her statement yesterday. However, she remains at the official guest house in Washim even today.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Puja faked identity to fraudulently avail attempts beyond the permissible limit: UPSC

The UPSC stated that it has conducted a detailed and thorough investigation into Puja Khedkar's misconduct. It was found that she fraudulently utilized attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by altering her identity, including changing her name, her father's and mother's names, her photograph/signature, her email ID, mobile number, and address.