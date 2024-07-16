UPSC Fake Certificate Row: Candidates, Experts Demand Urgent Systematic Changes

ANI (Representational Pic)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has come under scrutiny following reports of several officers submitting fake certificates to enter the service. Recently, trainee IAS Puja Khedkar is being investigated for allegedly using fraudulent handicap and OBC certificates to get her employment.

Another incident of Abhishek Singh, an IAS officer-turned-actor, also surfaced online wherein he was seen dancing and making gym videos despite his claims of having a locomotor disability to avail concession during the selection process.

These cases have caused an uproar amongst aspiring candidates and experts in the field who believe that the UPSC should be more transparent and stringent during its selection process.

“I have been trying for UPSC for the last three years. Once I reached the interview stage, and twice I cleared the Prelims with a lot of hard work. However, it is only now that I am realising how easy it is for some people to clear the exam by submitting fake certificates,” said Lokesh Gupta, a UPSC aspirant.

“These cases taint the sanctity of the post and it is just so disheartening. I am working just as hard but I guess these people surely know how to work around the loopholes,” Gupta added.

For Sakshi Maheshwari, a former UPSC aspirant, it's surprising that for an important exam like the UPSC, there isn't a strict verification process. “I prepared for UPSC exams before moving to the corporate sector. This is unfair to all the genuine students who have worked hard. To keep the trust of aspirants, the UPSC must have better verification measures. Imagine the plight of a legitimate PwD candidate and others who have waited for years, only to be sidelined by forged documents,” Maheshwari told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Maheshwari further added, “The UPSC must address these issues quickly to maintain the integrity of the exam and ensure fairness for all candidates.”

Another aspirant, Shiv Chauhan, said that such acts call for a strict reformation of the examination system in India. “All the big exams in the country are facing a similar fate, be it NEET or UPSC. People enjoy the power that the UPSC offers but do not get into the service to help people. Snatching rights from the candidates who deserve it is just so wrong. It makes me want to quit my preparation altogether because what is the meaning of all this when people doing minimal effort secure ranks based on lies,” Chauhan added.

“The recent revelation of forged documents being used to clear the country's most prestigious examination is a grave matter. This situation has two key aspects. First, the UPSC must take the strictest actions to set a definitive example, as this incident threatens the credibility of such an esteemed institution. Second, aspirants need to realise that upon selection, they become civil servants, not celebrities,” said Mohammad Zia, founder of UPSC Master, adding that millions look at the public look up to civil servants with respect and hope and thus they should avoid actions that tarnish the honour and prestige of these respected positions.