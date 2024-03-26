UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Selection Process

Representative Image

The registration process for the recruitment of Nursing Officer in the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to conclude tomorrow, March 27. Aspiring candidates for the ESIC nursing officer recruitment 2024 are urged to submit their applications via the official website upsc.gov.in.

Applicants, excluding females, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwD), are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25 using cash, net banking, Visa, Master, Rupay, credit card, debit card, or UPI.

Details of Vacancies for UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024:

Unreserved (UR) 892

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 193

Scheduled Caste (SC) 235

Scheduled Tribe (ST) 164

Other Backward Classes (OBC) 446

Total: 1,930

ESIC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the ESIC nursing officer position must hold a BSc (Hons) in Nursing from a recognized University or Institute, or have completed a regular course in BSc Nursing, or possess post basic BSc Nursing from a recognized institution. Alternatively, candidates may have a diploma in general nursing midwifery from a recognized board or council. Additionally, candidates must be registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife (registered nurse or registered nurse and registered midwife) with the State Nursing Council. Furthermore, candidates should possess at least one year of experience in a minimum of fifty-bed hospitals after completing a diploma in general nursing midwifery.

Selection Process for UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024:

The selection process includes a written exam and document verification. The duration of the exam is 2 hours, featuring multiple-choice questions covering topics such as nursing foundation, nursing management, pediatric nursing, physiology, and others. The medium of the exam will be English.