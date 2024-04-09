UPSC ESE Main Exam Timetable OUT, Direct Download Link Inside!

Twitter (representational Pic)

The UPSC ESE Main Exam schedule for 2024 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. On the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates can view the datesheet for the Engineering Services Main Examination 2024.

The organization's recruitment drive is intended to fill 167 positions. The period of registration was from September 6, 2024, to September 26, 2024. The primary exam is scheduled to take place on June 23, 2024, in two shifts: on the first day, from 9 am to 12 noon, and on the second day, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Eligibility Criteria



Eligible candidates for the main examinations are those who made it through the preliminary exam. On March 28, 2024, the preliminary exam results were released. The date of the examination was February 18, 2024.

Click on the link below to download timetable:

UPSC ESE Main Exam 2024 timetable

How to download timetable via website?

1) Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.



2) On the main page, click the UPSC ESE Main Exam 2024 schedule link.



3) The candidates can verify the dates and time by opening a new PDF file.



4) Save a hard copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it later.

Exam Pattern

Civil, mechanical, electrical, and electronics, as well as telecommunication engineering, will be covered in the first shift's {Discipline Specific Paper (Paper-I)} (Conventional, 3 Hours Duration) (300 Marks), and in the second shift's {Discipline Specific Paper (Paper-Ii)} (Conventional, 3 Hours Duration) (300 Marks).

About one week prior to the start of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024, candidates can download their electronic admit cards from the Commission's website.