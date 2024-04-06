UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024: Notice for Manipur Candidates Issued, Check The Details Here

Representative Image |

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a significant notice for Manipur candidates who have registered for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024. Candidates can check the notice on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

What the notice says:

According to the notice, the Commission has decided to allow candidates who have opted for Imphal (Manipur) centre to choose any of the 80 notified centres of the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024.

The option to change centre for the candidates who have selected Imphal centre will be available on the UPSC website from April 8 to April 19, 2024, on round the clock basis.

Applicants may also submit their requests for change of centres by calling on the toll-free helpline number 1800118711 on all working days from April 8-19 between 10 am to 5 pm.

Additionally, the UPSC will also consider emails sent to uscsp-upsc@nic.in regarding change of centre on the above-mentioned dates.

Candidates who have opted for the Imphal centre will receive an e-mail and SMS at their registered e-mail address and mobile number.

Candidates who have opted for centre change will be allocated their chosen centres and a message confirming the same will be sent to them on their registered mobile number.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 admit card will be released for these candidates and other eligible candidates on the official website around one week prior to the examination date.