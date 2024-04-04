Breaking Boundaries: Meet 7-Year-Old 'Google Guru' Who Teaches 14 Subjects To UPSC Aspirants

Guru aspires to become a scientist. | Snapshot of Youtube video @Security Services Wing - Brahma Kumaris

Mumbai: Preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination requires a lot of hard work and dedication. Although mastering the UPSC syllabus and teaching that knowledge to others is a challenging task. However, a seven-year-old boy from Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, is breaking all the stereotypes.

7 year old known as 'Google Guru'

The young boy not only excels in studying for the UPSC exam but also teaches 14 subjects to aspiring students. Known as the 'Google Guru,' Guru Upadhyay belongs to Gora Nagar Colony in Vrindavan. He has been educating UPSC and engineering aspirants since the age of five, earning widespread recognition and the title of Google Guru in addition to his place in the India Book of Records.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is the president of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, recently honored Guru with the India Book of Records certificate. He also acknowledged Guru as the youngest lecturer in the country.

In an interview, Guru's father, Arvind Kumar Upadhyay, shared that Guru teaches various subjects, both online and offline, to aspiring students. This includes students who are preparing for competitive exams such as engineering and the UPSC.

Arvind Upadhyay noted Guru's exceptional ability to quickly memorize information. Even as an infant, Guru demonstrated remarkable cognitive skills, such as recognizing the flags and capitals of 60 countries through overhearing his parents' UPSC preparation.

Apart from being recognized in the India Book of Records, Guru has also set many other records and has served as a guest lecturer in various locations both nationally and internationally. Inspired by APJ Abdul Kalam and driven by his extraordinary talent, Guru aspires to become a scientist.