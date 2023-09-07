Success story: From Engineer to IAS Officer, Meet Omkar Pawar Who Cracked UPSC With AIR 194

IAS officer Omkar Pawar | Official

People take years to crack the prestigious exam. It is often said that persistence is the key to success in the civil services exam. One such example is IAS Omkar Pawar.

Hailing from a small village in Maharashtra, Satara, IAS officer Omkar Pawar shares his bumpy transition from engineering to UPSC exams. His mother, who was startled to see the respect that these officers received in their village, wanted him to work in the administrative services. Omkar only made their dream come to reality .

Reminiscing his initial school days

Beginning his initial education in a small village government school to pursuing his engineering in Pune, he claims he never desired to be an engineer. Omkar asserts that his family had no choice but to encourage him to pursue a career in engineering because he did well in school and came from a small village.

Even though UPSC was not in Omkar's mind or sight till his final year of engineering, he was driven by IAS officer and former Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi for the work he was doing, prompting him to begin his IAS journey.

A hurdle that became a blessing in disguise

After completing his engineering degree, Omkar had an appealing work offer as a software engineer at his fingertips, but his heart was still bent on becoming an IAS. Despite the exterior glamour of corporate life and earning a good salary, his inner desire to work in rural areas and with the public drew him toward his ambition. He made a bold choice to leave his job opportunity and devote himself to preparing for the IAS exam.

He first appeared for UPSC in 2015, and after four failed attempts, he was selected for three positions. In 2018, he was appointed as an assistant commander in the Central Armed Forces, and in 2020, he was appointed as an IPS. However, Omkar's desire to become an IAS officer paid off when he was able to secure All India Rank 194 in 2022. This achievement was a testament to his commitment and resilience, proving that dreams can indeed materialize with unwavering focus.

Family played a pivotal role

In his personal life, Omkar's family played a pivotal role. Along with having two sisters, his father, is in agriculture business and his mother manages their household. It was his mother’s fascination towards administrative officers that fueled him towards his success.

Tips for all UPSC aspirants

Recognize your potential and keep working on it no matter the hurdles that may come your way.

Some people will always find ways to taunt you but what is important is your commitment to your potential to achieve.

Before you taste the fruit of success, it is the law of nature that you will experience some hardships; keep going - quitting is never the answer.

