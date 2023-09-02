UPSC ESE 2023 Interview Schedule Out At upsc.gov.in; Check Notification Here

UPSC ESE 2023 interview schedule Out | ANI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Engineering Services Main Written Exam (ESE) 2023. According to the notification, the interview will begin on September 13. The PT will take place at 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. There are 303 total candidates that have been selected to participate in the PT round.

"The P.T. schedule of 303 candidates, indicating their Roll Number, Date and Session of interview is given below. Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 0900 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 1300 Hours. The P.T. schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded in due course", reads the official notification.

check the notification here

UPSC ESE 2023 interview notification 2023 | UPSC

"The 303 candidates' e-Summon Letters for Personality Tests (Interviews) will soon be made available, and they may be downloaded from the Commission's website at https://www.upsc.gov.in. The candidates will not usually be allowed to request a change to the date or time of the personality test (interview)", the notification added.