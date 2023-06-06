UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Monday released the admit cards for UPSC engineering services main exam 2023. Candidates who have cleared the UPSC ESE Prelims and registered for the main exam can download their admit cards online. The UPSC engineering services main exam admit card 2023 is available for download on the official website- upsc.gov.in.
Click here to download E-admit card
UPSC engineering services main exam 2023
UPSC will conduct the engineering services main exam 2023 on June 25th. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
UPSC will conduct the exams for papers, civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecommunication engineering discipline-specific paper -1 conventional in the first shift. The duration of the exam will be three hours and the paper will carry a total of 300 marks. UPSC will conduct the exam for paper-2 in the second shift. It will be a three-hour-long exam carrying a total of 300 marks. UPSC has already released the detailed timetable for the engineering services main exam 2023.
How to download UPSC engineering services mains admit card 2023
Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'E-admit card: UPSC engineering services main exam 2023''
A new page will open
Click on the download link
A login page will appear on the screen
Key in the required login credentials and submit
Your UPSC ESE mains admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its printout.
