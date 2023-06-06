 UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC Engineering Services Main Exam Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link

UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link

UPSC engineering services main exam 2023 on June 25. Admit card has been released at upsc.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
UPSC engineering services main exam 2023 on June 25. | File Photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Monday released the admit cards for UPSC engineering services main exam 2023. Candidates who have cleared the UPSC ESE Prelims and registered for the main exam can download their admit cards online. The UPSC engineering services main exam admit card 2023 is available for download on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Click here to download E-admit card

UPSC engineering services main exam 2023

UPSC will conduct the engineering services main exam 2023 on June 25th. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC will conduct the exams for papers, civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecommunication engineering discipline-specific paper -1 conventional in the first shift. The duration of the exam will be three hours and the paper will carry a total of 300 marks. UPSC will conduct the exam for paper-2 in the second shift. It will be a three-hour-long exam carrying a total of 300 marks. UPSC has already released the detailed timetable for the engineering services main exam 2023.

How to download UPSC engineering services mains admit card 2023

  • Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'E-admit card: UPSC engineering services main exam 2023''

  • A new page will open

  • Click on the download link

  • A login page will appear on the screen

  • Key in the required login credentials and submit

  • Your UPSC ESE mains admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take its printout.

Read Also
UPSC CSE topper Ishita Kishore's Marksheet trending on twitter, check her impressive scorecard
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link

UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 (Out) at resultsassam.nic.in, direct link here

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 (Out) at resultsassam.nic.in, direct link here

Punjab CM Against Proposal of Colleges From Haryana To Be Affiliated With PU

Punjab CM Against Proposal of Colleges From Haryana To Be Affiliated With PU

NIRF Rankings 2023: IITs hail performance, research ecosystem amid criticism on facilities, quality

NIRF Rankings 2023: IITs hail performance, research ecosystem amid criticism on facilities, quality

IIT Delhi Among Top 3 Educational Institutions in India As Per NIRF Ranking 2023

IIT Delhi Among Top 3 Educational Institutions in India As Per NIRF Ranking 2023