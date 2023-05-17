UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Manipur students can change exam city centre

Manipur students can change exam city centre | Representative image

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a list of alternate centres to the candidates of Imphal, Manipur Centre of Civil Services (preliminary) exam 2023 due to the ongoing violent clashes in Manipur. The official notification offers seven alternate cities: Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong, Dispur, Jorhat, Kolkata, Delhi. The UPSC CSE prelims exam date 2023 is scheduled for May 2.

All UPSC prelims 2023 candidates from Imphal can choose an alternate centre. Those who have already downloaded their UPSC prelims 2023 admit card will be eligible for this change as well.

How to change centre?

Through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). Candidates will be notified through text message to their registered cellphone numbers.

Visit any district government office in Manipur. Contact UPSC at one of the following numbers: 23070641, 23381073, 23384508, or 23387876. Candidates may call between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 17 and May 19. According to the official notice, the district government will have data on all registered Imphal Centre candidates.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. All candidates from Imphal centre can opt for alternate centres from 12 noon on May 17 to 5 pm on May 19.

After successfully changing the candidate's exam location, the candidate will receive a confirmation message on the registered cellphone number. UPSC prelims 2023 admit cards can be obtained from the UPSC website, state headquarters, district headquarters, and post offices.