UPSC CSE prelims 2023 begin! Check all exam details here

UPSC Civil Services Exam-2023 being conducted today at Leh centre | Twitter

UPSC CSE Prelims: Today, on May 28, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held the Civil Services Prelims test 2023. The exam will be held in two sessions: in the morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and in the afternoon from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Candidates should remember to bring their UPSC admit cards, original ID proof, two passport-size pictures, and a black ball point pen to the exam hall before the exam begins.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The General Studies exam was taken in the morning shift, while the CSAT will be taken in the afternoon shift. In all sessions, candidates must be at the exam centre an hour before the exam time. The UPSC has issued a set of norms that all candidates must follow.

The UPSC Civil Services 2022 final results were revealed earlier this week by the commission.

Women candidates took the top four places. Ishita Kishore took first place in the All India Rank, followed by Garima Lohia in second place and Uma Harathi in third place.