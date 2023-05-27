UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: From exam guidelines, timing, admit card to documents; all details inside

Representational image | ANI

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Civil Service Prelims examination tomorrow, May 28, 2023.

The civil services exam will be conducted in two shifts, from the GS I in the forenoon shift and CSAT in the afternoon shift, with candidates having the opportunity to download their admit cards from upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

With candidates preparing for D-day tomorrow, hoping to qualify and eventually have an opportunity at the Mains exam, they will have to also keep in mind some really important guidelines that are key for exam day.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Important guidelines

Because there are chances that your admit card wouldn't be clear, it's wise to carry two passport-size photos for each shift.

Though admit cards are compulsory, candidates also have to bring a photo ID proof, the one mentioned on their admit cards on exam day.

Students need to be present at their exam venue at least an hour before the exam to be safe as they can't appear for the same if they are late.

Only a black ballpoint pen can be used to mark OMR sheets as using any other colour could lead to disqualification.

Though candidates will be disallowed from bringing digital devices, such as phones, smartwatches, and more, they can carry water bottles, sanitizers, and face masks to the exam hall.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: How early can candidates come for exam?

Entrance to the exam centre will be shut 10 minutes prior exam's scheduled time, which is 9:20 AM for the morning session and 2:20 PM for the evening slot. No candidate would be able to enter the hall after the entrance will be closed.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: How to access e-admit card?

By accessing the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in and entering their registration ID, date of birth, and security pin, candidates can access the UPSC CSE Prelims E-Admit Card 2023.