Gujarat: Student Receives 212/200 In Mathematics Exam; Marksheet Going Viral | X

An astonishing incident came to light from Gujarat's Dahod district wherein a student at a Gujarati school received 212 out of 200 in a mathematics exam and 211 out of 200 in a Gujarati exam.



When Vanshiben Manishbhai, a student in Class 4, received her result sheet, she was taken aback by the grades she received in both subjects.



The astonishment, however, was short-lived as it was later found that a mistake had been made in the results compilation process.

गुजरात के दाहोद जिले में एक प्राइमरी स्कूल की छात्रा को जब रिजल्ट कार्ड मिला तो वो हैरान रह गई. चौथी कक्षा की छात्रा को दो विषयों में अधिकतम से ज्यादा नंबर दिए गए थे. स्कूल की इस गलती ने शिक्षा प्रणाली को लेकर एक नया विवाद खड़ा कर दिया है.



पूरी ख़बर: https://t.co/BnVgGqIi9X… pic.twitter.com/jJ85juwA8o — AajTak (@aajtak) May 7, 2024

Vanshiben received a rectified report card right away; it showed her corrected scores of 190 in mathematics and 191 in Gujarati out of 200, with no modifications made to her other courses. Vanshiben Manishbhai, is a fourth-grader attending the primary school in Kharasana village in Jhalod taluka.

Marksheet posted on 'X'

Take a look at the marksheet which was posted on the social media platform, X (formerly, known as Twitter):

The mistake was discovered on Vanshiben's marksheet in the areas of mathematics and Gujarati, according to an article in India Today. The event started when Vanshiben happily showed her family her results, but upon deeper look, she found out the errors in her score.

After the post went viral, one user commented, "the beauty is 3 staffs checked and sign the mistakes", while other user said, "Gujarat Model".