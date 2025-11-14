UPSC CSE Personality Test 2025: DAF-II Submission Begins For Qualified Candidates; Interview Dates To Be Announced Soon

UPSC CSE Personality Test 2025 | Official Website

UPSC CSE Personality Test 2025: The Union Public Service Commission UPSC has opened the window for Detailed Application Form-II DAF-II for candidates who qualified the Civil Services Examination CSE Mains 2025. This signifies the beginning of the final phase of selection - the Personality Test.

"The Commission has opened a window from 13.11.2025 to 27.11.2025 (06:00 PM) for the candidates declared qualified for Personality Test (Interview) of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 to fill/update the requisite information/detail(s)," reads the notification.

DAF-II Window Open for Final Verification

The DAF-II portal has been activated by the UPSC from November 13 to November 27, 2025, till 6 PM. Accordingly, candidates shortlisted for the Personality Test need to log in at upsconline.gov.in and submit their final round of document verification. Applicants have been advised by the Commission to carefully review and update the earlier-submitted details to avoid any discrepancies at the time of the interview stage.

Candidates are required to upload and update key details online

During the DAF-II process, candidates have to upload proof of their educational qualifications; update correspondence and permanent addresses; provide information on higher education details, achievements, employment record, marital status, socio-economic background, category-specific annexures, and previous examination details. Candidates who have completed the uploads earlier are also required to login again and re-check the particulars for final submission.

Mains Results Declared; Interviews Next

UPSC announced the results of the CSE Mains 2025, which was held from August 22 to August 31, 2025. Candidates selected in the said exam have now been called for a Personality Test, which determines appointments to the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other Group A and B central services.

Interview Dates to Be Announced Soon

The UPSC will publish the interview schedule separately on the Commission's website. The Personality Tests will be conducted at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, and once the candidate completes the DAF-II submission, the e-summon letters will be available to download.