 UPSC CSE Personality Test 2025: DAF-II Submission Begins For Qualified Candidates; Interview Dates To Be Announced Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC CSE Personality Test 2025: DAF-II Submission Begins For Qualified Candidates; Interview Dates To Be Announced Soon

UPSC CSE Personality Test 2025: DAF-II Submission Begins For Qualified Candidates; Interview Dates To Be Announced Soon

UPSC CSE Personality Test 2025: The UPSC has opened the DAF-II submission window for candidates who cleared the CSE Mains 2025. Aspirants must update personal, academic, and service-related details and upload required documents by November 27 to generate their interview e-summon letter. UPSC will announce the Personality Test schedule soon, and interviews will be held at Dholpur House, New Delhi.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
UPSC CSE Personality Test 2025 | Official Website

UPSC CSE Personality Test 2025: The Union Public Service Commission UPSC has opened the window for Detailed Application Form-II DAF-II for candidates who qualified the Civil Services Examination CSE Mains 2025. This signifies the beginning of the final phase of selection - the Personality Test.

"The Commission has opened a window from 13.11.2025 to 27.11.2025 (06:00 PM) for the candidates declared qualified for Personality Test (Interview) of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 to fill/update the requisite information/detail(s)," reads the notification.

DAF-II Window Open for Final Verification

The DAF-II portal has been activated by the UPSC from November 13 to November 27, 2025, till 6 PM. Accordingly, candidates shortlisted for the Personality Test need to log in at upsconline.gov.in and submit their final round of document verification. Applicants have been advised by the Commission to carefully review and update the earlier-submitted details to avoid any discrepancies at the time of the interview stage.

FPJ Shorts
US: Trump Administration Sues California Over Controversial Voter-Approved Prop 50
US: Trump Administration Sues California Over Controversial Voter-Approved Prop 50
Farah Khan Ali SLAMS Media's Insensitivity After Mom Zarine Khan's Death & Dharmendra's Leaked Video: 'What Happened To Humanity?'
Farah Khan Ali SLAMS Media's Insensitivity After Mom Zarine Khan's Death & Dharmendra's Leaked Video: 'What Happened To Humanity?'
After Social Media Plea, Sumit Nagal Gains Chinese Visa For Australian Open 2026 Qualifiers
After Social Media Plea, Sumit Nagal Gains Chinese Visa For Australian Open 2026 Qualifiers
In Jubilee Hills bypoll, Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav Secures A Decisive Victory Over BRS Nominee Maganti Sunitha With More Than 24,000 Votes
In Jubilee Hills bypoll, Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav Secures A Decisive Victory Over BRS Nominee Maganti Sunitha With More Than 24,000 Votes

Candidates are required to upload and update key details online

During the DAF-II process, candidates have to upload proof of their educational qualifications; update correspondence and permanent addresses; provide information on higher education details, achievements, employment record, marital status, socio-economic background, category-specific annexures, and previous examination details. Candidates who have completed the uploads earlier are also required to login again and re-check the particulars for final submission.

Read Also
UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 Result Declared At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
article-image

Mains Results Declared; Interviews Next

UPSC announced the results of the CSE Mains 2025, which was held from August 22 to August 31, 2025. Candidates selected in the said exam have now been called for a Personality Test, which determines appointments to the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other Group A and B central services.

Interview Dates to Be Announced Soon

The UPSC will publish the interview schedule separately on the Commission's website. The Personality Tests will be conducted at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, and once the candidate completes the DAF-II submission, the e-summon letters will be available to download.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Education Journey And Early Life; All You...

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Prashant Kishor’s Education Journey And Early Life; All You...

Kerala Court Convicts BJP Activist-Teacher For Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl

Kerala Court Convicts BJP Activist-Teacher For Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl

Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar’s Education And Political Legacy; A Complete Profile

Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar’s Education And Political Legacy; A Complete Profile

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Check Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Education Qualification,...

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Check Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Education Qualification,...

Children’s Day 2025: Kids’ Powerful Freedom Fighter Speeches Win The Internet; Video Goes Viral

Children’s Day 2025: Kids’ Powerful Freedom Fighter Speeches Win The Internet; Video Goes Viral