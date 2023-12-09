UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 Out; Interview Dates Soon

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 Out | Representative image

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains result 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who have taken the exam can access the UPSC CSE Mains result 2023 via the official website, upsc.gov.in.

To access the UPSC CSE Main result 2023, candidates must enter their login information, which includes their registration number and date of birth.

The UPSC CSE Mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023. The examination was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Shortlisted candidates will have to sit for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the IAS, IFS, IPS, and other central services. The dates of the Interviews will be announced soon.

How to download:

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Mains Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.