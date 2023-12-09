 UPSC CMS Final Result 2023 Out; Check List Of Qualified Candidates Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC CMS Final Result 2023 Out; Check List Of Qualified Candidates Here

UPSC CMS Final Result 2023 Out; Check List Of Qualified Candidates Here

UPSC releases final result for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023.

Megha FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
UPSC CMS

The results of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 were made public by the Union Public Service Commission on November 8.Candidates can check the CMS 2023 final result on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 (Part-I) was held on July 16, 2023, and the Personality Test (Part-II) was held from October to November 2023.

A total of 584 candidates qualified for Category I, while 677 qualified for Category II.

“ The mark sheet is expected to be available on the website www.upsc.gov.in within fifteen days from the date of publication of result”, reads the official notification.

UPSC CMS Final result 2023 Category I 

UPSC CMS Final result 2023 Category II 

How to check list of qualified candidates

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on “Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023”

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read Also
UPSC Announces 2023 Recruitment: Applications Open For Scientific Officer And More On Dec 9
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CLAT 2024 Final Answer Key Today; Results On December 10

CLAT 2024 Final Answer Key Today; Results On December 10

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 Out; Interview Dates Soon

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 Out; Interview Dates Soon

UPSC CMS Final Result 2023 Out; Check List Of Qualified Candidates Here

UPSC CMS Final Result 2023 Out; Check List Of Qualified Candidates Here

Karnataka Minister Allows Students To Choose Sandals Over Shoes In Schools, Citing Weather...

Karnataka Minister Allows Students To Choose Sandals Over Shoes In Schools, Citing Weather...

Haryana Open School Exam 2024 Re-registration Deadline Extended to Dec 17

Haryana Open School Exam 2024 Re-registration Deadline Extended to Dec 17