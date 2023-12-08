UPSC Announces 2023 Recruitment: Applications Open For Scientific Officer And More On Dec 9

UPSC announces 2023 recruitment | Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened applications for the positions of Scientific Officer (Electrical), Technical Officer, and Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology). This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5 vacancies, with candidates invited to apply online starting December 9, 2023.

Important Dates:

Application Commencement: The online application process is set to commence on December 9, 2023.

Application Deadline: Interested candidates must submit their applications before the deadline on December 28, 2023.

Vacancy Details:

Scientific Officer (Electrical): The National Test House, under the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has one vacancy for this post.

Technical Officer: The Computer & System Division in the National Crime Records Bureau, part of the Department of Women Safety under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is offering three vacancies for Technical Officers.

Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology): Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh, within the Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration, has one vacancy for this position.

Application Process:

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Application Fee:

Candidates, excluding Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates exempted from fee payment, are required to pay a fee of ₹25 (Rupees Twenty-five) only.

Payment can be made by remitting the money in any branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) by cash, or through net banking facilities of any bank, or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

Prospective applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and submit their applications before the specified deadline.