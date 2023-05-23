UPSC CSE Final Results 2022: Ishita Kishore tops exam, 933 candidates qualify

UPSC CSE Final Results 2022 Declared | Representative image

UPSC CSE Final Results 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results and topper list for the Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2022 today, on May 23, 2023.

The top three ranks, once again, were bagged by female candidates. Ishita Kishore has topped the UPSC CSE 2022 examination, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi, Smriti Mishra, Mayur Hazarika, and Gahana Navya James.

A total of 933 candidates qualified for the examinations and interviews. Of these, 345 students hailed from the general category, 99 from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, 263 from the OBC category, 154 from SC, and 72 from ST. A consolidated reserve list of 178 candidates has been maintained by the commission.

The candidates have been shortlisted for 1022 vacancies in civil services positions. Of these, 18- vacancies are reserved for I.A.S. aspirants, 200 for I.P.S., 473 for Central Services Group ‘A', 131 for Group ‘B’ Services, and 38 for I.F.S. aspirants.

According to the statement released by the commission, marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of the result declaration.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 was conducted on 5th June, 2022. A total of 11,35,697 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,73,735 candidates actually appeared in the examination.

A total of 13,090 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in September, 2022. A total of 2,529 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.

A total of 933 candidates (613 men and 320 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services. Among the finally qualified candidates, top four are women candidates.

Ms. Ishita Kishore (Roll No. 5809986) has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2022. She qualified the examination with­­­­­­­­­­­­ Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject. She has graduated in Economics (Hons.) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

Ms. Garima Lohia (Roll No. 1506175), a graduate in Commerce from Kirorimal College, University of Delhi, secured second rank with Commerce and Accountancy as her optional subject.

Ms. Uma Harathi N (Roll No.1019872), a graduate (B Tech.) in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad stood third in the rank with Anthropology as her optional subject.

Ms. Smriti Mishra (Roll No. 0858695), a graduate (B Sc.) from Miranda House College, University of Delhi stood fourth in the rank with Zoology as her optional subject.

The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men. Educational qualifications of top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in Engineering; Humanities; Science; Commerce and Medical Science from premier Institutions of the country such as IIT, NIT, DTU, Gauhati Medical College, University of Health Science, University of Delhi, Gujarat National Law University, Jadavpur University, Jiwaji University etc.

Top 25 successful candidates have opted for subjects like Anthropology, Commerce & Accountancy, Economics, Electrical Engineering, Law, History, Mathematics, Political Science & International Relations, Philosophy, Sociology and Zoology as their optional choice in the Written (Main) Examination.

The recommended candidates also include 41 Persons with Benchmark Disability (14 Orthopedically Handicapped, 07 Visually Challenged, 12 Hearing Impaired & 08 Multiple Disabilities).