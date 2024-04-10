UPSC CMS 2024 Application Form Released On upsc.gov.in: Apply Before April 30

\ | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CMS application form 2024 on their official website, upsc.gov.in, on April 10, 2024. Prospective candidates can register for the UPSC CMS exam 2024 by visiting the official website before the deadline, which is April 30.

To apply for the exam, candidates must first register for UPSC CMS 2024 through the One Time Registration platform. The application form for UPSC CMS 2024 can be directly filled out on the website upsconline.nic.in. It is recommended that candidates gather all necessary documentation before completing the application form.

The application fee for the exam is Rs 200 for men, while it is free for women, SC/ST, OBC, and PwD applicants. The Commission will provide a rectification window for UPSC CMS application forms for a few days following the deadline.

For more details about the application procedure, applicants can refer to the official UPSC CMS notification.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to fill out the UPSC CMS Application Form 2024:

1. Visit the UPSC CMS application portal at upsconline.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for the UPSC CMS 2024 application form.

3. Fill out the basic information and select an exam center.

4. Upload scanned copies of necessary documents and make the payment.

5. Review the UPSC CMS 2024 application form, download it, and take a printout for future reference.