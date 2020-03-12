UPSC Civil Service 2020: Is your form among the 51 rejected application forms? Check here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday has released a list of candidates whose applications have been rejected for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020. The Commission published the list on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission in its notification said that Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 applications have been rejected due to non-payment of registration fee.

"Confirmation has not been received from the Bank Authorities regarding receipt of fee of Rs. 100/- in respect of the 51 candidates for Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020," the notification read.

However, the Commission said that the candidates could make an appeal against the rejection. Before March 19, 2020, the UPSC aspirants must send the documentary evidence (hard copy in original) by speed post or by hand only to The Under Secretary (CSP) Union Public Service Commission, Examination Hall Building, Hall No.2, 4th Floor, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Those who have paid/deposited the fee through cash mode in the State Bank of India, have been asked to submit the system generated pay-in-slip, while those who have paid through debit/credit card or internet banking, have been told to submit a copy of the debit/credit card statement or Bank Account Statement which is duly authenticated by the bank authorities.

Here is the link to check the if your form among the 51 rejected application forms:

https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FictFee-CSP-2020-Engl.pdf