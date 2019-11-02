UPSC CDS II Result 2019 declared; check at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Combined Defence Services Exam(CDS) II Result 2019 on November 1, 2019. Candidates can check their results on UPSC's official website upsc.gov.in.

The list of candidates who have been shortlisted for interview by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence has also been released. The commission has released the roll numbers and the names of the candidates who have qualified for the SSB interview. A total of 8120 candidates have qualified for the exam. The Roll Numbers all these candidates are mentioned in the CDS Result PDF along with their names.

Steps to check UPSC CDS 2 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on "Written Result - Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019 " in What’s New section

Step 3: Click on “(983.02 KB)” to view the Result PDF

Step 4: Search for your name or Roll Number in the PDF

Step 5: Save the PDF