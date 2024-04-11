UPSC CDS Admit Card 2024 Expected To Be Out In Second Week Of April, Know More Here!

Representative pic

The UPSC CDS Admit Card 2024 will soon be released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC CDS Admit Card 2024 is expected to be made public around the second week of April 2024, according to media sources.



The UPSC CDS exam is used to recruit commission officers for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Regarding the schedule, the UPSC CDS 1 test for 2024 is scheduled for April 21, 2024. In 2024, the UPSC CDS recruitment procedure will fill 457 vacant seats.

Admit Card Details

The following crucial details are included on the UPSC CDS admit card 2024: the candidate's name, date of birth, roll number, scanned photo, signature, and exam center information. Candidates must bring both their UPSC CDS admit card (2024) and a valid ID on exam day.

All applicants must have a valid admit card in order to show up for the exam. Those who do not have a valid admit card will not be permitted to take the exam.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link on the website.

Step 3: Key in the required details.

Step 4: Click 'Submit'.

Step 5: Admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

Marking System

For each incorrect answer, a third of a mark will be subtracted. If a candidate selects more than one response to a certain question, they will also be considered incorrect. A failing mark won't, however, be awarded for unanswered questions.



It is recommended that candidates visit the official website to stay up-to-date on all exam-related news.