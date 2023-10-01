 UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 Releasing Soon At upsc.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 Releasing Soon At upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 Releasing Soon At upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the CDS 2 result 2023 anytime soon on the official website-upsc.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is ready to publish the CDS 2 result 2023 anytime soon on the official-upsc.gov.in website. The results are anticipated to be made public on October 3, 2023. However, there has been no formal announcement on the UPSC CDS 2 result by the Commission.

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023?

The UPSC releases the CDS 2 result cum merit list in the form of a PDF that comprises the roll numbers of the qualified candidates in the CDS written exam. The candidates can download the CDS 2 result by following the steps given below:

Go to the official website  

Click on the Written Results Tab  

Click on the Examination Written Results  

Click on the Combined Defence Services  2 Result link  

The Result PDF will appear on the screen  

Download the CDS result and search for your roll number/name using Ctrl + F 

The UPSC released the CDS 2 merit list in two categories- i) roll number-wise and ii) name-wise.  The roll number-wise PDF list is released along with the result of the CDS exam, however, the name-wise merit list PDf is released a few days later. The direct link for the CDS merit list PDF will be provided in the live blog as soon as it is released on the official website. 

Read Also
UPSC CAPF Result 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Majority Of Medical Colleges Has Not Employed Required Faculty At All': NMC

'Majority Of Medical Colleges Has Not Employed Required Faculty At All': NMC

ABVP Writes To JNU Admin Over 'Bhagwa Jalega', 'Free Kashmir' Slogans On Campus

ABVP Writes To JNU Admin Over 'Bhagwa Jalega', 'Free Kashmir' Slogans On Campus

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 Releasing Soon At upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 Releasing Soon At upsc.gov.in

UP Govt Makes Playgrounds For Kids Mandatory At School Level

UP Govt Makes Playgrounds For Kids Mandatory At School Level

Guv Calls For Concerted Efforts To Make Assam Model State In NEP Implementation

Guv Calls For Concerted Efforts To Make Assam Model State In NEP Implementation