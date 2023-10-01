UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 Releasing Soon At upsc.gov.in

Representational pic

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is ready to publish the CDS 2 result 2023 anytime soon on the official-upsc.gov.in website. The results are anticipated to be made public on October 3, 2023. However, there has been no formal announcement on the UPSC CDS 2 result by the Commission.

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023?

The UPSC releases the CDS 2 result cum merit list in the form of a PDF that comprises the roll numbers of the qualified candidates in the CDS written exam. The candidates can download the CDS 2 result by following the steps given below:

Go to the official website

Click on the Written Results Tab

Click on the Examination Written Results

Click on the Combined Defence Services 2 Result link

The Result PDF will appear on the screen

Download the CDS result and search for your roll number/name using Ctrl + F

The UPSC released the CDS 2 merit list in two categories- i) roll number-wise and ii) name-wise. The roll number-wise PDF list is released along with the result of the CDS exam, however, the name-wise merit list PDf is released a few days later. The direct link for the CDS merit list PDF will be provided in the live blog as soon as it is released on the official website.