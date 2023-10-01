UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023 Releasing Soon At upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is ready to publish the CDS 2 result 2023 anytime soon on the official-upsc.gov.in website. The results are anticipated to be made public on October 3, 2023. However, there has been no formal announcement on the UPSC CDS 2 result by the Commission.
How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2023?
The UPSC releases the CDS 2 result cum merit list in the form of a PDF that comprises the roll numbers of the qualified candidates in the CDS written exam. The candidates can download the CDS 2 result by following the steps given below:
Go to the official website
Click on the Written Results Tab
Click on the Examination Written Results
Click on the Combined Defence Services 2 Result link
The Result PDF will appear on the screen
Download the CDS result and search for your roll number/name using Ctrl + F
The UPSC released the CDS 2 merit list in two categories- i) roll number-wise and ii) name-wise. The roll number-wise PDF list is released along with the result of the CDS exam, however, the name-wise merit list PDf is released a few days later. The direct link for the CDS merit list PDF will be provided in the live blog as soon as it is released on the official website.