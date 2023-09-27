UPSC CAPF Result 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link

UPSC CAPF Result 2023 Out | Twitter (representational Pic)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) exam 2023. Those candidates who appeared for the UPSC CAPF (AC) 2023 examination can check their results through the official site of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

The written examination for the UPSC CAPF (AC) was held on August 6 2023. The Commission has released the roll numbers of the qualified candidates for the next stage i,e. Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will conduct the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Test and Medical Standard Tests of the qualified candidates.



https://upsc.gov.in./exams-related-info/written-result

UPSC CAPF Result 2023 | UPSC

Physical Efficiency Tests (PET)

(a) 100 Meters race In 16 seconds (Males) In 18 seconds (Females)

(b) 800 Meters race In 3 minutes 45 seconds (Males) In 4 minutes 45 seconds (Females)

(c) Long Jump 3.5 Meters (3 chances)

(d) Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.)- Male; 4.5 Meters- Female — (3 chances)

Interview and Personality Assessment

Candidates who pass the Medical Standards Tests will receive an invitation to participate in an Interview and Personality Assessment conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Candidates who are initially deemed medically unfit but subsequently granted the opportunity to appear before the "Review Medical Board" upon appeal to the Appellate Authority will also be provisionally called for the Interview and Personality Assessment. This assessment will carry a weightage of 150 marks.



Steps to check UPSC CAPF (ACs) Result 2023:

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Written Result: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023."

A PDF of the result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your roll number in the result PDF.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

