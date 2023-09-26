UPSC NDA And NA II Written Results 2023 OUT, Here's The List

Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the NDA 2 result 2023 on September 26, 2023. The NDA 2 2023 written exam was held on September 3, 2023, at various locations across the country in two shifts. NDA 2 result 2023 name wise has been declared on UPSC's official websites-upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Here is the direct link: NDA and NA II results 2023

Candidates with the following Roll Nos. have qualified for an interview with the Ministry of Defence's Services Selection Board (SSB) for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 152nd Course and the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) beginning July 2, 2024, according to the official notice.

During the SSB interview, the candidate must present original certificates of age and educational qualification to the respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs). The candidates' mark sheets will be posted on the Commission's website within fifteen (15) days of the final result being published, as stated in the press release.

