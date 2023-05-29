UPSC begins registration for Assistant engineer post at upsc.gov.in; direct link

UPSC Assistant engineer post registration begins | ANI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration to for the post of Assistant Engineer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts via the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Last Date to apply

The applications for these positions are open to aspirants from May 27 and the last date to apply for them is June 15.

UPSC has invited the applications from candidates to fill 20 vacancies of Assistant Engineer.

Vacancies are available for:

Scientist-B (Electrical)- 1

Assistant Engineer- 9

Specialist Grade 111- 6

Junior Ship Surveyor Cum Assistant Director General- 1

Junior Research Officer- 3

For Qualifications and Experience required candidates can read by going through the following notification.

Read notification here

Direct link to apply

Application Fee

The application fee for students belonging to General Category is Rs 200.

Candidates from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/ are exempted from these charges. Women candidates too are not required to pay the fee.

Candidates should not furnish any particulars that are false or suppress any material information in filling up the application form. Candidates should also not alter or tamper with any entry in a document or its attested/certified copy submitted by them. They should also not submit a tampered or fabricated document. If there is any inaccuracy between two or more such documents or their attested copies, an explanation regarding this discrepancy should be submitted.

For details regarding the educational qualification, age limit, etc; applicants are advised to check the official notification shared below or go to the official website.

Read Also SSC JE Final Result 2022 OUT, know how to download