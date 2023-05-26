SSC JE Final Result 2022 OUT, know how to download | Official

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Junior Engineer (JE) final result 2022 today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check SSC JE result and cut-off on the official website - ssc.nic.in. A total of 2,798 candidates have qualified for the posts of civil, electrical, mechanical engineering and quantity surveying and contracts.

“As per provisions of the Notice of Examination, allocation of Posts and Departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I & Paper-II and the preference of Posts/Departments submitted by them online. Subject to their qualifying in the Document Verification to be conducted by the respective User Departments, a total of 2798 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted,” said SSC in an official notification.

Marks of the selected/ non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly. The cut off marks has been released along with notice.

Here’s SSC JE 2022 final result notice.

Steps to download SSC JE result 2022:

Visit official website ssc.nic.in Go to ‘Results’ – ‘JE’ and click on result link for Junior Engineer Exam 2022 The SSC JE final result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to check SSC JE result 2022.

The SSC JE 2022 exam was conducted for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.