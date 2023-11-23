 UPSC Announces ESE 2023 Results, Steps To Check Inside
It is advised that candidates who passed the exam be appointed to different positions within the relevant Ministries and Departments.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
ESE 2023 Results Out | File Photo

The Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2023 final result has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). 

A total of 401 candidates, comprising 178 for civil engineering, 46 for mechanical engineering, 64 for electrical engineering, and 113 for electronics and telecommunication engineering, have been recommended for appointment under various disciplines. June 2023 saw the administration of the UPSC ESE written exam, and September through November of the same year saw the Personality Test interviews. It is advised that candidates who passed the exam be appointed to different positions within the relevant Ministries and Departments.

Further Process

Candidates whose results are provisionally kept pending will not be offered appointments until the Commission has verified their original documents, received them from such candidates, and cleared their provisional status, as stated in the official notice. According to the notice, these candidates' provisional status is valid for three months after the date of the result announcement. Their candidature will be canceled and no more correspondence will be accepted if they do not submit the required documents by the deadline.

Steps to check the UPSC ESE Final Result 

Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the main page, click the UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 link.

The results will be viewed by candidates in a new PDF file that opens.

For future reference, download and print the document.

