2 Candidates Rejected For Combined Geo-Scientist 2024 Application, Check The Official UPSC Notice Inside

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released an official notice on its website regarding the cancellation of applications of two candidates due to non-payment of examination fee. “Confirmation has not been received from the Bank Authorities regarding receipt of Fee of Rs. 200/- in respect of following listed applicants for Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024,” The UPSC official notice stated.

The objections from these applicants may be submitted by November 25, 2023. They must provide the documentary proof of their actual application fee payment, in the form of a receipt.

The names, registration id and transaction id of the candidates are given in the notice as attached below.

Appeal Against Rejection

Additionally, the commission stated in the notice that each candidate will receive an email stating that their application has been rejected in accordance with the rules, "appeal against the rejection, if any, may be made within 10 (Ten) days by providing the following documentary evidence through speed post OR by hand to Under Secretary, Union Public Service Commission."

Two Options For The Candidates

The commission also provided the candidates with the options of submitting the bank pay slip in original if fees is paid in cash at the State Bank of India or other designated banks, or providing a copy of candidate's bank account statement or debit card statement, if applicable, if fees is paid using internet banking or a debit card from an authorized bank.

“Appeal against such rejection should be received in the Commission’s office latest by 25/11/2023. Applications will be revived, if otherwise eligible, on receipt of documentary proof of genuine fee payment,” The notice further stated.

