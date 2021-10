UPSC announces Civil Services Prelims 2021 results on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission on Friday declared on its website the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 held on October 10, 2021, said a press release by UPSC.

"On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 held on October 10, 2021, the candidates with the following roll numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021," added the press release.

The candidates can check their results on the official website upsc.gov.in, as per the press release.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12:37 PM IST