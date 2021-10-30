e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan walks out of jail 4 weeks after arrest
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12:37 PM IST

UPSC announces Civil Services Prelims 2021 results on upsc.gov.in

ANI
UPSC announces Civil Services Prelims 2021 results on upsc.gov.in | File Photo

UPSC announces Civil Services Prelims 2021 results on upsc.gov.in | File Photo

Advertisement

Union Public Service Commission on Friday declared on its website the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 held on October 10, 2021, said a press release by UPSC.

"On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 held on October 10, 2021, the candidates with the following roll numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021," added the press release.

The candidates can check their results on the official website upsc.gov.in, as per the press release.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Shreyas secures 9th rank in UPSC IFS exam

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12:37 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal