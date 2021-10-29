Madhya Pradesh: Shreyas secures 9th rank in UPSC IFS exam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shreyas Srivastava has cleared Indian Forest Service (IFS) Exam 2020 of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and secured 9th Rank. He is the son of Retd. DGP MP Rajendra Kumar.

He is a third-generation to serve as a civil servant in his family. His grandfather is an IPS officer of UP cadre and his father is also an IPS officer of 1985 batch of MP cadre. Now he has become an IFS officer of 2021 batch.

Shreyas completed his schooling from Campion School Bhopal and after that he pursued B.Tech. in Electronics & Communication Engineering from IIIT Allahabad.

His perseverance and hard work have paid off and he got an interview call in the UPSC civil services examination in his very first attempt.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 07:28 PM IST