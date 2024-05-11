 UPSC 2024: Applications for Central Armed Police Forces to Close Soon, Check Deadline Here
Interested aspirants are required to apply online through https://www.upsconline.nic.in. The deadline to complete the registration process is May 14, 2024, at 6pm.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
UPSC 2024: Applications for Central Armed Police Forces to Close Soon, Check Deadline Here | Representative image

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be closing the registrations for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) exam 2024 on May 14, 2024, at 6pm.

They can make corrections in their application forms from May 15-21, 2024. 

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released the notification and the UPSC CAPF 2024 application form on April 24.

Where can candidates apply?

Interested aspirants are required to apply online through https://www.upsconline.nic.in. 

How to apply?

Applicants need to first register at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission's website, and then fill the online application for the examination. 

Follow the steps given below:

-Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website.
-Select the "CAPF AC Recruitment" link that is provided.
-Carefully fill out the essential fields and attach the required files.
-Make the necessary application fee payment.
-Examine the application completely, then submit it.
-For future use, keep the UPSC CAPF Application confirmation form.

It is recommended that candidates seek guidance from the UPSC helpdesk or the announcement in the event of any inconsistencies.

article-image

Age Criteria

Applicants applying for the post should be between the age group of 20-25 years as on August 1, 2024.

They must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1999, and not later than August 1, 2004.

As per UPSC’s official notification, "Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree of a university incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification."

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for the post will be based on the following:

Written test

Physical standards/physical efficiency tests

Medical standards tests

Personality test

The merit list will be based on marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and interview/personality test.

