UPSC 2021: Results of Civil Services preliminary examination out on upsc.gov.in, check details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the result of the civil service prelims 2021 exam. The exam was conducted on October 10 at various centres across the country. Candidates can check their results on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

"The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission," a statement from the Commission said.

Following the previous years’ trends, UPSC has released the prelims result within 20 days of conducting the preliminary examination. The result is released in the form of pdf format mentioning the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

This year, the exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27, which was later postponed to October 10 citing the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The exam was conducted amid strict Covid-19 protocols.

A total of 9215 candidates have been shortlisted for the UPSC Civil Services 2021 Main Examination. Candidates would be required to fill the DAF which would be released in due course of time on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC Civil Services 2021 Main examination, scheduled to begin from January 7, 2022. Prelims was conducted on October 10. UPSC Civil Services 2022 Preliminary examination form would be released in February 2022 and the exam is scheduled for May 2022.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:14 PM IST