UPPSC Student Protest: Candidates Continue Protest Outside Commission Office

Armed with biscuits and other essentials, the protesters have expressed their intention to remain on site until their concerns are addressed

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
UPPSC candidates protest | X

A protest by candidates demanding that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams be held in a single shift continued outside the commission's office in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

After unsuccessful negotiations with authorities the night before, the students are resolute in their demands and have vowed to sustain their peaceful protest. They are calling for reinforcements, expecting the number of demonstrators to increase. Armed with biscuits and other essentials, the protesters have expressed their intention to remain on site until their concerns are addressed, reported ANI.

article-image

Demand PCS and RO/ARO exams be conducted in a single shift

The aspirants are urging that the upcoming PCS and RO/ARO exams be conducted in a single shift, as was the practice in the past. They argue that this would make the process more equitable and easier to manage.

Samajwadi Party criticise state government

In response to the ongoing protest, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav criticised the state government. He described the situation as a "Yogi vs students" issue, questioning whether the government would now use bulldozers to target student accommodations. On X (formerly Twitter), Yadav wrote, "The students' rise will be the BJP's downfall," adding, "They have only used force, not provided jobs."

article-image

Yadav accused the BJP of prioritising communal politics over critical issues like employment. He claimed that the government's focus on dividing people along religious lines has diverted attention from pressing concerns such as job creation. He also pointed out that many job vacancies remained unfilled, and exam delays had left young people frustrated.

The SP leader stated that the BJP's actions were driving students away from their studies and onto the streets in protest. "The BJP has forced students out of their classrooms and into the streets," Yadav said, emphasising that the growing anger among students and their families now posed a significant challenge for the ruling party.

