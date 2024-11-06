UPPSC PCS, AO, ARO Exam 2024 Dates OUT; Check Dates & Exam Pattern

Representative Image | Representative Image

Exam dates for the PCS preliminary, AO, and ARO exams have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. 10,76,004 applicants in all have been selected to take the test. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 411 positions in total.

PCS Exam 2024

On December 7 and 8, 2024, the PCS preliminary test will be place in two shifts, from 9:30 to 11:30 am and from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. According to the announcement posted on uppsc.up.nic.in, the test will take place in 41 of the state's districts.

RO, ARO Exam 2024

The dates of the RO and ARO examinations are December 22 and 23. The test will be administered in two shifts on December 22: from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and from 9 am to 12 pm. The test will take place in a single shift on the second day, from 9 am to 12 pm.

How to check?

-Visit uppsc.up.gov.in, the UPPSC's official website.

-Visit what's new.

-As needed, open the PCS or AO/ARO exam notice.

-The exam dates will open in a PDF file.

-Check the exam notice after downloading the PDF.

Exam pattern

The Prelims Exam and the Mains Exam are the two sections of the UPPSC exam syllabus. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission administers the UPPSC Prelims Exam in two shifts, each of which covers a different syllabus. The General Studies (GS) exam is presented during the first shift, and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) paper is conducted during the second shift.