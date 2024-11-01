UPPSC Opens Registration for 2024 UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Exam: Apply By November 11 |

The UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Examination 2024 online registration has started, according to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates can apply for the main test by visiting the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in until November 11, 2024, for candidates who passed the preliminary exam.

The preliminary exam results were released on September 18, and 2,029 participants were found to be eligible for the main exam. According to reports, there are just 268 openings for recruiting.

Application fee:

For General and OBC categories: Rs 125

For SC/ST categories: Rs 65

For Physical Handicap categories: Rs 25

The fee is to be paid through the SBI Mops Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or SBI E Challan Mode only.

How to apply for the UPPSC UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Examination 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the "Fill online details for ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2024, Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains) Exam - 2024" link located beneath the dashboard on the homepage.

Step 3: To start the application process, enter your One-Time Registration (OTR) number.

Step 4: Provide the necessary information on the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application cost.

Step 6: Go over your application and submit.

Step 7: Download and save the application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the UPPSC official website for recent updates.