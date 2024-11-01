 UPPSC Opens Registration for 2024 UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Exam: Apply By November 11
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPPSC Opens Registration for 2024 UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Exam: Apply By November 11

UPPSC Opens Registration for 2024 UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Exam: Apply By November 11

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Examination 2024 online registration has started.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
UPPSC Opens Registration for 2024 UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Exam: Apply By November 11 |

The UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Examination 2024 online registration has started, according to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates can apply for the main test by visiting the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in until November 11, 2024, for candidates who passed the preliminary exam.

The preliminary exam results were released on September 18, and 2,029 participants were found to be eligible for the main exam. According to reports, there are just 268 openings for recruiting.

Application fee:

For General and OBC categories: Rs 125

FPJ Shorts
Production Of Iron Ore, Manganese Ore, Primary Aluminium Rises In H1
Production Of Iron Ore, Manganese Ore, Primary Aluminium Rises In H1
AEEE 2025 Exam Dates For Phase 1 Announced; Registration Extended
AEEE 2025 Exam Dates For Phase 1 Announced; Registration Extended
IND vs NZ: Players Struggle In Scorching Mumbai Heat As Temperatures Hit 33 Degrees; Visuals Surface
IND vs NZ: Players Struggle In Scorching Mumbai Heat As Temperatures Hit 33 Degrees; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Man Stabbed To Death After He Intervenes To Settle Dispute In Sion Koliwada; Antop Hill Police Arrest 5
Mumbai: Man Stabbed To Death After He Intervenes To Settle Dispute In Sion Koliwada; Antop Hill Police Arrest 5

For SC/ST categories: Rs 65

For Physical Handicap categories: Rs 25

The fee is to be paid through the SBI Mops Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or SBI E Challan Mode only.

Read Also
Watch: Hidden In-Ear Bluetooth Device Used For Cheating In UPSSC Exam Caught
article-image

How to apply for the UPPSC UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Examination 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the "Fill online details for ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2024, Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains) Exam - 2024" link located beneath the dashboard on the homepage.

Step 3: To start the application process, enter your One-Time Registration (OTR) number.

Step 4: Provide the necessary information on the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application cost.

Step 6: Go over your application and submit.

Step 7: Download and save the application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the UPPSC official website for recent updates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AEEE 2025 Exam Dates For Phase 1 Announced; Registration Extended

AEEE 2025 Exam Dates For Phase 1 Announced; Registration Extended

UPPSC Opens Registration for 2024 UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Exam: Apply By...

UPPSC Opens Registration for 2024 UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Exam: Apply By...

CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released On November 5; Direct Link Here

CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released On November 5; Direct Link Here

APPSC Announces Group-II Mains Exam Date: January 5, 2024, For 897 Vacancies Across Andhra Pradesh

APPSC Announces Group-II Mains Exam Date: January 5, 2024, For 897 Vacancies Across Andhra Pradesh

IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2025 Registration Window With Late Fee Till November 8

IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2025 Registration Window With Late Fee Till November 8