UPPSC PCS Exam 2024: Apply Now For 220 Vacancies!

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially initiated the registration process for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2024. Aspiring candidates eager to apply for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination, 2024 can now submit their applications through the dedicated portal - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Important Dates:

Commencement of Online Registration: January 1, 2024

Closing date for examination fee payment online: January 29, 2024

Last date for online application submission: February 2, 2024

Deadline for correction/modification in submitted applications: February 9, 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2024, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Possess a Bachelor's Degree from any recognized University by the last date of application.

Age must be between 21 and 40 years as of July 01, 2024.

Selection Process:

The selection process for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2024 involves:

Preliminary examination

Main examination

Interview

Application Fees:

₹125/- for UR/ EWS/ OBC category

₹65/- for SC/ ST and Ex-servicemen category

₹25/- for PWD category

The application fee is to be paid through online mode. Aspiring candidates are advised to carefully review the official notification and ensure timely submission of applications. The last date for online application submission is February 2, 2024, and any corrections or modifications can be made until February 9, 2024.

For further details and to apply, visit the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.