UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023 Declared At uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially declared the results for the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023. This crucial announcement comes after the successful completion of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Main exam held from September 26 to September 29, 2023, in Prayagraj and Lucknow.

Key Details:

Date and Time of Examination: The UPPSC PCS Mains exam took place from September 26 to September 29, 2023. The exam was conducted in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Number of Candidates: A total of 3658 candidates participated in the UPPSC PCS Mains Examination.

Result Declaration: The UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023 has been officially declared, marking the beginning of the next phase in the recruitment process.

How to Check UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023:

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their results:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Locate and click on the "UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023" available in the 'Whats New' section.

A new PDF file will open, displaying the roll numbers of successful candidates.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Interview Round and Further Process

Candidates who have qualified the written examination are now eligible to participate in the interview round, which is the next step in the selection process.

Recruitment Drive Details

UPPSC aims to fill approximately 173 vacancies for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services through this recruitment drive. The registration process for the same commenced on March 3, 2023, and concluded on April 6, 2023.

For additional details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC.