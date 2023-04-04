UPPSC PCS 2023 registration extended; Application form closes on April 10 at uppsc.up.nic.in

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination or UPPSC PCS 2023 exam.
Candidates can submit their forms on uppsc.up.nic.in up to April 10.
However, the last date to pay the exam fee is April 6.
Earlier the last date to Submit the Application was April 3, 2023.
Eligibility
To apply for the UPPSC PCS 2023 exam, a candidate must be at least 21 years old as on July 1.
The upper age limit is 40 years and the cut-off date for determining both lower and upper age limits is July 1, 2023.
Vacancies
UPPSC aims to fill up approximately 173 vacancies for the combined state/upper subordinate services.
Direct link to Apply for UPPSC PCS 2023
Steps to apply for UPPSC PCS 2023
Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
Go to the one time registration (OTR) page and complete the process.
Now, proceed to fill the application form.
Enter asked details and upload documents.
Make payment of the exam fee.
Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
